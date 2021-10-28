Target reveals early ‘Black Friday’ deals starting next week

A sign is seen on the exterior of a Target store July 18, 2006. in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It seems like holiday shopping is starting early this year. Target is among several stores expanding their Black Friday sales. They are offering a preview of some of the deals starting next week now.

Each Sunday after October, 31, Target will reveal a new week-long deal. They will include hundreds of items from popular gift categories like toys, electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, floorcare, apparel, beauty, and more.

Walmart is offering a similar promotion with deals across three different shopping periods — rather than center them around a single date. The retailer had also hosted a similar “Black Friday Deals for Days” event ahead of the 2020 holiday season, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are starting with week-long deals starting on Halloween with a promotion called, “Holiday Best” at Target. The idea is to let customers know that these are the “best-planned prices of the season.”

Holiday Best deals available Oct. 31-Nov. 6:

Holiday Best deals available Nov. 4-6: