Target reveals early ‘Black Friday’ deals starting next week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – It seems like holiday shopping is starting early this year. Target is among several stores expanding their Black Friday sales. They are offering a preview of some of the deals starting next week now.
Each Sunday after October, 31, Target will reveal a new week-long deal. They will include hundreds of items from popular gift categories like toys, electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, floorcare, apparel, beauty, and more.
Walmart is offering a similar promotion with deals across three different shopping periods — rather than center them around a single date. The retailer had also hosted a similar “Black Friday Deals for Days” event ahead of the 2020 holiday season, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
They are starting with week-long deals starting on Halloween with a promotion called, “Holiday Best” at Target. The idea is to let customers know that these are the “best-planned prices of the season.”
Holiday Best deals available Oct. 31-Nov. 6:
- $99.99 Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones (reg. $199.99)
- $339.99 HP 15.6-inch Laptop with Windows Home in S. Mode (reg. $539.99)
- TVs at Black Friday pricing from LG, Samsung, TCL and more
- $4.99 L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots (reg. $15.99)
Holiday Best deals available Nov. 4-6:
- $299.99 Element 65-inch, 4K UHD Frameless Roku Smart TV (reg. $649.99)
- $49.99 Keurig K-Mini (reg. $89.99)
- $179.99 Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones II (reg. $299.99)
- $99.99 Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender (reg. $199.99)
- Up to 60% off select video games for Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation