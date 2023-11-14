KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Taylor Swift is taking over the land and now the sea.

Swift fans will have the chance to swap bracelets and show off their best “Eras” outfits next year during a Swiftie-themed, four-night cruise.

A Royal Caribbean “In My Cruise Era” vacation is being planned by Marvelous Mouse Travels, and it will depart on the Allure of the Seas next October.

However, those who are interested should know that Swift is not anticipated to come on the ship, nor is she associated with the planning.

The cruise is set to sail out of Miami the day after Swift’s Miami tour dates on Oct. 21, 2024.

Marvelous Mouse said they will provide Taylor-themed events, new Swiftie friends, nightly opportunities to dress up in your favorite eras, friendship bracelet trading, and other things the ship has to offer.

So far, they hope to have themed cocktail parties, bracelet swapping, dance parties, karaoke, Taylor Trivia and nightly outfit themes.

The cruise will stop at Coco Cay, Royal Caribbean’s private island, and Nassau, Bahamas.

Prices for the cruise range from $1,500 to $2,000 depending on the type of room.

Click here to learn more about the Taylor Swift cruise.