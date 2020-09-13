TBI: Deadly carjacking/shooting suspect ‘no longer threat’ after chase; female hostage safe

(WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is reporting that a suspect who was accused in a carjacking and shooting that killed one person earlier Sunday morning in Coffee County along Interstate 24 is ‘no longer a threat.’

According to the TBI, 29-year-old Dangelo Dorsey from St. Louis, Missouri led investigators on a brief chase along I-24 East before crashing his car at mile marker 156 near Kimball, TN. As of 4:45 p.m., both sides of the interstate are shut down and are not supposed to be cleared until 8 p.m.

Investigators say Dorsey had a female hostage in the back seat of the vehicle, she is reportedly safe.

NEWS ALERT: After leading law enforcement on a brief chase along I-24E a short time ago, Dangelo Dorsey crashed a vehicle he was driving at MM 156 and is now lo longer a threat to public safety.



A female hostage, who had been in the back seat of the vehicle, is safe. pic.twitter.com/QUKBTEChV6 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 13, 2020

The original incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning when a carjacking occurred at mile marker 97 on I-24 West near Beechgrove, TN. In addition to the carjacking, TBI said several shootings occurred that led to one person being killed. The details surrounding the original incident are still not immediately clear.

TBI and other agencies in multiple counties were acting on leads all morning and afternoon and investigating other carjackings that may have been related. Just before 2 p.m., TBI put out a BOLO for the suspect, Dorsey, who was wanted and considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Additional details regarding Dorsey’s capture are not yet available. Investigators did say, however, that he no longer poses a threat to the public. The TBI will be holding a news conference at 7 p.m. and will provide more details then.