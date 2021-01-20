Tens of thousands of National Guardsmen on patrol in Washington ahead of inauguration

ST. LOUIS – President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office as the 46th President of the United States Wednesday morning.

Washington DC is on a strict lockdown from the White House to Capitol Hill following a Jan. 6 attack by an angry mob. More than 25,000 National Guard troops are being vetted and patrolling DC.

Of the 25,000 troops on guard, 12 of them were taken off patrol because of questionable behavior.

“If there’s any identification or anything whatsoever that needs to be looked into, out of an abundance of caution, we automatically pull those personnel off the line, and make sure that they’re not part of the mission set and in certain cases, we make sure that we get them sent home,” US Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said.

Officials have not said which group or groups the guard members are from, but Illinois officials confirmed they were not from their state. Meanwhile, Missouri officials would not confirm if any were from the Show Me State.

President-elect Biden got emotional during a farewell speech in Delaware before departing to Joint Base Andrews on a private plane.

“I know these are dark times but there’s always light. That’s what makes this state so special. That’s what it taught me; it taught me the most,” Biden said.

Afterward, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris attended a memorial honoring the 400,000 lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let us shine the lights in the darkness in the sacred pool of reflection and let us remember all who we lost,” Biden said at the end of the ceremony.