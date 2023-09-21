SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (Border Report) – A Taiwanese company that supplies automotive gears for clients including Tesla has committed to building a $99 million facility in Santa Teresa. The plant will sit on a 30-acre campus in the Westpark industrial park and employ 350 people.

The State of New Mexico targeted Hota Industrial Manufacturing Co. through its Taiwan office and awarded the company $3 million from its Local Economic Development Act jobs fund to assist with land and infrastructure costs.

Hota could also be tapping into the state’s High Wage Jobs tax credit, the Manufacturers’ Investment credit, and the Job Training Incentive Program, the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

“Hota’s expansion into the United States is driven by increasing awareness that manufacturing companies need a more diverse and resilient supply chain so businesses do not experience production slowdowns due to labor or transportation interruptions,” Lujan Grisham’s office said. “Some 70% of Hota’s market is in the Americas.”

Santa Teresa’s Westpark Industrial Park. (Border Report photo)

A company executive said Santa Teresa’s international border location was a factor in the decision to build here. The Santa Teresa port of entry in 2022 processed a record 160,000 commercial trucks and doubled its hourly capacity to inspect cargo, according to Lujan Grisham’s office.

“Its location makes it a one-day trucking distance to many of our main customers,” Hota Chairman David Shen said in a statement. “Utility supply is stable and relatively inexpensive. Labor costs are currently the lowest among its neighboring states. […] Most importantly, the fast responsiveness and support from state officials have enhanced our decision and confidence to go to New Mexico. We believe that the state government will offer the assistance and incentives needed for us to run our business there.”

Trucks crossing the Santa Teresa port of entry. (Border Report photo)

Lujan Grisham’s office estimates Hota could pump $4.3 billion into the state’s economy in the next 10 years.

“Hota’s announcement highlights our region’s competitive advantages for advanced manufacturing, including our skilled workforce, business-friendly environment, and strategic location,” added Jon Barela, CEO of the El Paso, Texas-based Borderplex Alliance.

Hota operates out of Taiwan, China, Japan and Thailand. It also has production facilities in Michigan and California. The company employs 4,000 workers around the world.