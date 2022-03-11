Texas judge halts state investigation into parents of transgender youth

AUSTIN, TX – JUNE 08: Texas Governor Greg Abbott attends a press conference where he signed Senate Bills 2 and 3 at the Capitol on June 8, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

(The Hill) — A Texas judge on Friday issued an injunction halting the state’s investigation into parents who provide transgender youth with puberty blockers or gender-affirming care.

Judge Amy Meachum of the District Court of Travis County ruled that the investigation ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) might not hold up in court and thus should be stopped for the interim, according to the Texas Tribune.

Meachum said Abbott’s investigation went “beyond the scope of his duty.”

The injunction means the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services cannot continue to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming care or puberty blockers to their transgender children while the case proceeds.

The case is scheduled for July, according to the Tribune.

Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), who last month issued a nonbinding legal opinion arguing he believes gender-affirming care and puberty blockers for transgender teens amounted to “child abuse,” said he plans to appeal the injunction.

“Democrat judge tries to halt legal and necessary investigations into those trying to abuse our kids through ‘trans’ surgeries and prescription drugs,” Paxton wrote on Twitter. “I’m appealing. I’ll win this fight to protect our Texas children.”

Shortly after Paxton issued his legal opinion last month, Abbott ordered the state to investigate “any reported instances of these abusive procedures” in Texas.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas and Lambda Legal sued the state on behalf of the mother of a 16-year-old transgender youth who says she was investigated by the Department of Family and Protective Services.

The court last week halted the investigation and said it would consider whether to block it more broadly.

Paxton appealed, but the court on Wednesday ruled in favor of the ACLU and Lambda Legal and allowed the case to proceed.