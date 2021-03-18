Texas man arrested for having deadly weapons near VP Kamal Harris’ home

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities in Washington, D.C. have arrested a Texas man near the vice president’s official residence on a weapons charge.

Police say Paul Murray of San Antonio is being on held charges that he carried a large-capacity ammunition-feeding device, a dangerous weapon, a rifle, and unregistered ammunition.

Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the home, which is undergoing renovations.

The Metropolitan Police Department says in a statement issued Wednesday, Murray was seen on Massachusetts Avenue and then detained by Secret Service stationed near the residence following an intelligence bulletin from Texas.