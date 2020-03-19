Texas restaurants, bars can now deliver alcohol along with food purchases

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Now that restaurants and bars in Austin — along with other cities in Texas — are to-go/takeout only, Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a new waiver that will allow these establishments to deliver alcoholic beverages along with food purchases.

The waiver will allow businesses with mixed drink permits to deliver beer, wine and mixed drinks — but they must be included alongside food orders.

The new changes are effective immediately.

Abbott also directed the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to waive certain provisions to allow manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of alcoholic beverages to repurchase or sell back unopened product.

The changes are in response to the COVID-19 crisis, which Gov. Abbott’s office says has disproportionately affected the hospitality industry.

“The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees,” said Abbott. “These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing.”