‘That’s who I want you to emulate’: South Tyler Rotary talks impact of Patrick Mahomes on youth

TYLER, Texas — On July 12, 2021, the South Tyler Rotary club awarded Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with the Service above Self award for his work with his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.

“I wanted to start my year with a bang,” South Tyler Rotary president Beth Blaisdell said. “Start it with recognizing Patrick for his heart of service and what he does, not only in Kansas City with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, but also his work that he does in Lubbock and, obviously, what he does in Tyler and Whitehouse.”

Mahomes, a native of Whitehouse, Texas, and his foundation focus on improving the lives of children in health, wellness and other resources.

Blaisdell said Mahomes has not forgotten where he came from, because his community is a part of his life.

“He’s committed to continuing to support this community the way this community has supported him,” Blaisdell said. “One of the first things he did with his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation was actually give a whole supply of athletic shoes to Whitehouse school district.”

The Service over Self award is given to Rotary members who show a passion for giving back. The South Tyler Rotary Club also made Mahomes an honorary member of the international club.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren was on hand to announce the day as Patrick Mahomes II Day and Blaisdell helped write the proclamation which Mahomes’ father was on hand to receive.

“I think it’s easy for people to cheer for any sort of celebrity. Maybe they look at it and think I wish that was me or I wish I could have gotten to that point,” Blaisdell said. “But with Patrick, it’s so much simpler. And it goes back to his heart and it goes back to his humility and his attitude and who he is as a person.”

Blaisdell said the Super Bowl winning quarterback’s impact on the youth can be seen with all the young people who wear his Chiefs jersey, even over 500 miles away in Tyler, Texas.

“When you have someone who’s a leader like he is, has the celebrity status and our kids want to wear his jersey and want to be more like him, its like, Yes!,” Blaisdell said. “That’s who I want you to emulate that’s who we want you to follow.”