(iSeeCars) – Production shutdowns and supply chain issues from the ongoing microchip shortage have drastically lowered new car inventory. As the demand continues to exceed the supply of new cars, dealers across the country are pricing new cars above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) and removing new car incentives.

The newest iSeeCars study of 1.9 million new car listings found the average new vehicle is priced 10.0 percent above MSRP, but some vehicles are priced well above this average. Here are the new cars that are priced the highest above MSRP in each state.

The New Car Priced the Highest Over MSRP in Each State- iSeeCars State Vehicle % Above MSRP $ Above MSRP Alabama Ford Bronco 29.4% $11,518 Alaska Porsche Macan 23.7% $14,835 Arizona Porsche Cayenne 30.9% $25,412 Arkansas Genesis GV70 27.8% $12,135 California Ford Bronco 26.5% $10,966 Colorado Jeep Wrangler 27.1% $9,975 Connecticut Jeep Wrangler 26.9% $9,225 Delaware Porsche Cayenne 26.6% $21,420 Florida Lexus RX 450h 23.1% $11,535 Georgia Ford Bronco 31.5% $12,778 Hawaii Genesis GV70 32.7% $14,411 Idaho Dodge Challenger 24.5% $9,038 Illinois Lexus RX 450h 29.6% $14,623 Indiana Lexus RX 450h 30.7% $15,061 Iowa Lexus RX 450h 35.0% $17,040 Kansas Lexus RX 450h 32.1% $15,760 Kentucky Lexus RX 450h 31.4% $15,429 Louisiana Porsche Cayenne 27.4% $21,582 Maine Jeep Wrangler 27.2% $9,302 Maryland Ford Maverick 30.7% $7,964 Massachusetts Jeep Wrangler 27.0% $9,269 Michigan Lexus RX 450h 27.3% $13,511 Minnesota Lexus RX 450h 30.2% $14,831 Mississippi Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 28.7% $12,186 Missouri Lexus RX 450h 31.0% $15,210 Montana Ford Bronco 25.7% $10,060 Nebraska Lexus RX 450h 26.6% $13,184 Nevada Genesis GV70 31.3% $13,895 New Hampshire Porsche Macan 24.8% $14,918 New Jersey Jeep Wrangler 24.9% $8,982 New Mexico Jeep Wrangler 26.6% $8,934 New York Jeep Wrangler 25.2% $8,816 North Carolina Jeep Wrangler 25.0% $8,503 North Dakota Jeep Wrangler 28.2% $9,635 Ohio Lexus RX 450h 29.4% $14,493 Oklahoma Jeep Wrangler 24.5% $8,296 Oregon Genesis GV70 25.5% $11,714 Pennsylvania Porsche Macan 25.2% $15,489 Rhode Island Ford Maverick 29.9% $6,811 South Carolina Porsche Cayenne 32.5% $25,528 South Dakota Lincoln Aviator 21.8% $12,814 Tennessee Genesis GV70 30.8% $13,840 Texas Jeep Wrangler 24.4% $8,462 Utah Porsche Macan 29.4% $17,709 Vermont MINI Hardtop 2 Door 30.1% $8,110 Virginia Ford Bronco 28.8% $11,478 Washington Ford Bronco 26.5% $10,561 West Virginia Jeep Wrangler 24.1% $8,293 Wisconsin Lexus RX 450h 31.2% $15,278 Wyoming Jeep Gladiator 22.1% $10,314

The Jeep Wrangler compact off-road SUV and the Lexus RX 350h luxury midsize hybrid SUV tie as the vehicles with the highest markup over MSRP in most states with 12.

The vehicle with the highest markup across all states is the Lexus RX 350h, which is priced 35.0 percent above MSRP in Iowa.

Luxury SUVs are the most represented vehicle type, accounting for the highest marked-up vehicles in 26 states.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

New car buyers will likely have trouble finding available inventory and can expect to pay higher-than-average prices for vehicles that are in high demand. New car shortages are expected to persist due to the backlog of demand, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to factory shutdowns and pricing increases on raw materials. Moreover, the lack of inventory for new cars has led to used car price increases as well. The best way to avoid paying over sticker price or to find used cars that aren’t drastically overpriced is to broaden your search radius and consider similar vehicles that may not be as overpriced. Additionally, consumers in some cases can avoid markups by ordering directly from the manufacturer.

Methodology:

iSeeCars analyzed over 1.9 million new cars sold between July 1 and September 7, 2022, and compared their list price to their MSRP. The average difference was expressed as a percentage from MSRP and used to rank the vehicle models. Low-volume models and heavy-duty vehicles were excluded from further analysis.

