The fastest-selling car in each state in June

The microchip shortage continues to impact new and used car sales as production interruptions lower the new car and used car supply and dealers are forced to maintain tight inventory levels,

Analyzing over one million new and used cars sold in June 2021, iSeeCars.com found that the average new car took 41.7 days to sell and the average used car took 34.5 days to sell. New cars sold nearly a week faster than in May, when the average was 47.1 days, and used cars sold slightly faster compared to 34.8 days during the same time period.

iSeeCars.com determined the new and used cars that were in the highest demand and disappeared the quickest from dealer lots. Here are the fastest-selling new and used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling New Cars by State

What were June’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State in June State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Toyota RAV4 4.2 Alaska – – Arizona Toyota Tacoma 5.7 Arkansas Cadillac Escalade 3.9 California Subaru Crosstrek 3.8 Colorado BMW X5 4.9 Connecticut Hyundai Tucson Hybrid 14.4 Delaware Toyota Tacoma 5.3 Florida Kia Telluride 5.1 Georgia Toyota RAV4 5.3 Hawaii Subaru Crosstrek 2.9 Idaho Chevrolet Silverado 1500 14.0 Illinois INFINITI QX50 7.4 Indiana Kia Telluride 3.7 Iowa Kia Telluride 4.9 Kansas Kia Telluride 1.3 Kentucky GMC Sierra 1500 6.9 Louisiana Chevrolet Tahoe 3.9 Maine Hyundai Kona 22.7 Maryland Subaru Ascent 8.7 Massachusetts Toyota RAV4 7.2 Michigan Jeep Wrangler 4xe 3.4 Minnesota Hyundai Palisade 9.7 Mississippi Kia Telluride 4.3 Missouri Cadillac Escalade 4.0 Montana Jeep Grand Cherokee 8.3 Nebraska Subaru Ascent 7.2 Nevada Chevrolet Traverse 4.9 New Hampshire GMC Sierra 1500 6.3 New Jersey Kia Seltos 8.0 New Mexico Nissan Sentra 8.4 New York Jeep Wrangler 4xe 5.7 North Carolina Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 4.5 North Dakota Toyota RAV4 11.4 Ohio Toyota Sienna 4.8 Oklahoma Toyota RAV4 3.5 Oregon Subaru Crosstrek 5.1 Pennsylvania Cadillac Escalade 5.1 Rhode Island Subaru Ascent 4.3 South Carolina Subaru Outback 5.2 South Dakota Hyundai Palisade 10.4 Tennessee Subaru Ascent 4.9 Texas Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 4.4 Utah Hyundai Palisade 6.8 Vermont Toyota RAV4 3.6 Virginia Subaru Ascent 5.9 Washington Toyota Tundra 9.2 West Virginia Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 7.1 Wisconsin Hyundai Palisade 6.7 Wyoming – –

The fastest-selling new car in the most states with six is the Toyota RAV4.

The second fastest-selling new car in the most states is a tie between the Kia Telluride and the Subaru Ascent in five states.

SUVs are the fastest-selling vehicle type in 40 states.

New Mexico is the only state with a sedan as the fastest seller with the Nissan Sentra.

Ohio is the only state with a minivan as the fastest seller with the Toyota Sienna

The fastest-selling new vehicle across all states is the Kia Telluride in Kansas at 1.3 days.

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the fastest-selling used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State State Vehicle Average Days to Sell Alabama Ford Mustang 14.8 Alaska Subaru Forester 6.7 Arkansas Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid 7.4 Arizona Kia Forte 20.8 California Mini Convertible 14.0 Colorado Tesla Model 3 11.6 Connecticut Subaru Ascent 16.7 Delaware Toyota 4Runner 14.0 Florida Lexus RX 450h 15.2 Georgia Tesla Model 3 12.2 Hawaii BMW X3 14.5 Iowa Chrysler Pacifica 14.8 Idaho Honda Accord Hybrid 15.5 Illinois Subaru Ascent 14.7 Indiana Chevrolet Suburban 21.4 Kansas Hyundai Santa Fe 22.0 Kentucky Hyundai Accent 19.3 Louisiana Mazda Mazda6 14.9 Massachusetts Subaru WRX 16.8 Maryland Tesla Model 3 8.5 Maine Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 14.7 Michigan Subaru WRX 15.1 Minnesota Subaru WRX 19.4 Missouri Mercedes-Benz GLC 18.1 Mississippi Toyota Prius 14.6 Montana Toyota Tacoma 22.1 North Carolina Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 17.3 North Dakota Subaru Ascent 12.6 Nebraska Honda Civic 11.4 New Hampshire Lexus LS 500 18.0 New Jersey Honda Civic 18.1 New Mexico Tesla Model 3 12.1 Nevada MINI Countryman 9.3 New York Honda Civic 22.2 Ohio Tesla Model 3 13.8 Oklahoma Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 12.9 Oregon Toyota RAV4 19.5 Pennsylvania Kia Telluride 13.4 Rhode Island Toyota Camry 15.1 South Carolina Mazda Mazda6 15.0 South Dakota Jeep Compass 38.3 Tennessee Chevrolet Corvette 14.0 Texas Tesla Model 3 12.5 Utah Tesla Model 3 13.4 Virginia Toyota Highlander 19.7 Vermont BMW 2 Series 16.0 Washington Tesla Model X 18.6 Wisconsin Subaru WRX 11.8 West Virginia Chevrolet Corvette 18.5 Wyoming Toyota Tacoma 29.9

The Tesla Model 3 is the fastest-selling used car in the most states with seven.

Sedans are the most represented vehicle type as the fastest-selling used car type in 21 states.

The fastest-selling used car across all states is the Subaru Forester in Alaska at 6.7 days.

What does this mean for car shoppers? Buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might

have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace amid microchip-related inventory constraints. Vehicle inventory is expected to remain constrained for the remainder of 2021, so consumers who are in the market for one of these fast sellers should act quickly when they see their desired car for sale.

