JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — An unsolicited letter in the mail from the IRS usually isn’t a good sign, but that’s not the case with one coming soon to some Four-State area mailboxes.

The IRS is sending letters to more than 9,000,000 Americans who did not claim stimulus payments, earned income tax credits, or other benefits.

Joplin CPA Patrick Kelly says it might be worth your while to follow up on the letter if it comes to your home.

“So they’re looking at their database and saying, these people didn’t file an income tax return but we have reason to believe they might get a refund if they would, either stimulus money, child tax credit, earned income tax credit, so the IRS is looking at the data base and saying, they didn’t file, we’re not sure they’re entitled to a refund, but they think they probably are,” said Patrick Kelly, C.P.A., Owner, Joplin Tax Service.

The reminder letters will be arriving over the next few weeks, and will be printed in both English and Spanish.