‘The joke is on us’: Woman in Borat movie thought it was legit documentary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some Oklahoma City residents might see a familiar face on the screen when watching the new ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ after a local woman good-naturedly helped play a role in what she believed to be a documentary.

According to the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, the church’s usher president, Jeanise Jones was recruited for a part in a documentary over a year ago, completely unaware the movie would be a comedy and all of the situations were made up.

“We have been praying for the young lady in the movie because we all genuinely thought she was in trouble. The joke is on us/Jeanise and that’s no problem,” said Pastor Derrick Scobey via a GoFundMe post. “This was not scripted for Jeanise. It all came from the heart. She is one of the most authentic people I’ve ever met.”

Recently, the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was released on Amazon, ahead of its scheduled November release, due to COVID-19.

According to Pastor Scobey, Jeanise has been unemployed recently due to COVID-19. She is a mother of three and grandmother of six.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Sacha Cohen Baron and Monica Levinson (Producer) for casting Jeanise in this movie,” said Scobey.

The Ebenezer Baptist Church has started a GoFundMe page to help Jeanise through this uncertain time.