‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ is coming to Bravo

Bravo fans, get ready for the first international franchise of “Real Housewives.”

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” will premiere on Bravo in 2022, the network announced Monday in a 15-second teaser posted to Twitter.

The new show will follow a group of women and their fabulous lifestyles as they navigate their relationships and careers in the United Arab Emirates, where Dubai is located.

Pack your bags for Bravo's first original international Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai! ✈️ 🌴 🇦🇪 Bravoholics, we're leaving the hashtag up to YOU! Tweet using #RHODubai or #RHODXB to cast your vote, we'll be announcing the winner on Friday! pic.twitter.com/BlHIJAyVZV — Bravo (@BravoTV) November 1, 2021

“Everything’s bigger in Dubai, and I couldn’t be more excited to launch Bravo’s first international Housewives series in a city I’ve been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides,” executive producer Andy Cohen said in a press release.

Bravo said the Dubai franchise will “serve up its own unique opulence, drama, and surprising twists.”

Dubai will be Bravo’s 11th city in the franchise. Other “Real Housewives” regions include Orange County, New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas, and Salt Lake City.