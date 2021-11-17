The trick to shoveling that prevents your driveway from being blocked by snow from plows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The temperatures dropped outside, reminding us all that winter is right around the corner. That means the first snow of the season could be just weeks away.

The Missouri Department of Transportation shared a tip showing the best way to shovel your driveway to make sure you don’t get plowed in when the snow does finally fall.

It includes shoveling a 10-foot path along the left side of your driveway.

WATCH for the best way to shovel your driveway to ensure plows don't block you in this winter: #winterwx pic.twitter.com/ebjHfG08UZ — MoDOT (@MoDOT) November 17, 2021

By clearing that area, it will reduce the amount of snow plows push in front of your driveway and prevent the large pile of snow you either need to shovel out or try to drive through.