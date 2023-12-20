BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Everyone’s favorite shake lover is making an appearance in the new Happy Meal

The moment Squishmallows fans have been waiting for is finally here. McDonald’s is launching a Squishmallow’s Happy Meal that includes one of 12 characters. These include some iconic and well-known Squishmallows, like Maui, Cam and Fifi, but there’s one that McDonald’s lovers are sure to want to get their hands on: Grimace! Yes, the purple McDonald’s monster who’s been having a series of viral moments this year is now a Squishmallow, and you can only find him in Happy Meals while supplies last.

“We’re all about connecting our fans to culture, and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a news release. “This collaboration welcomes McDonald’s and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald’s Squishmallows Squad.”

How to find Grimace and the other Squishmallows

The Squishmallows Happy Meals will be available at McDonald’s locations nationwide beginning Dec. 26, and you’ll want to act fast if you want to collect the characters — they’ll only be available for a limited time, while supplies last. Since Squishmallows are so popular, they’re likely to sell out at some (or maybe even most) locations.

In addition to iconic Squishmallows characters and Grimace, there will also be a mystery character to collect. And to add to the fun, each McDonald’s Squishmallow toy will come with a unique playlist courtesy of Universal Music Group. Just scan the QR code on the Happy Meal box to access the playlist, which is curated based on each character’s unique personality. We can’t wait to find out what’s on Grimace’s playlist.

Squishmallows you can still buy that will arrive before Christmas

Squishmallows Original 12-inch Javari Lavender Groundhog

Javari is a “marketing guru,” according to Squishmallows lore. This 12-inch version of the lavender groundhog is soft and huggable, made with ultra-soft, high-quality materials. And thanks to Amazon’s one- and two-day shipping, in most of the U.S., you can still get him before Christmas.

Squishmallows Original 14-inch Selassi Green Platypus

Selassi, the green platypus, has a soft and fuzzy white belly, and she’s also “the fastest fiddler around,” according to Squishmallows lore. This 14-inch Squishmallow is larger for extra huggability, and you still have time to order it for a holiday gift this year.

Squishmallows FlipAMallows Original 12-inch Yellow Lemon and Lemonade

Letitia and Medina are FlipAMallows, which means they’re reversible Squishmallows that you can flip inside out to reveal two different characters: a lemon and a cup of lemonade. It’s two characters in one for twice the fun with this adorable Squishmallow.

lannery Penguin Plush Pillow

This super-soft penguin pillow isn’t an official Squishmallow, but if you need a stand-in in time for holiday shopping, it’ll do the trick. It’s made of super-soft, high-quality materials similar to a real Squishmallow, so it’s still cozy and huggable — and extremely cute.

Squishmallows Original Sanrio 14-inch Red Plaid My Melody Plush

This Squishmallow is the perfect gift for Hello Kitty fans, modeled after Kitty’s friend My Melody. This 14-inch plush is perfect for hugging, snuggling or using as a pillow.

