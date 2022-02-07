These are the most expensive states for the common cold

DENVER (KDVR) – The COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant continues to decline across the country on Monday, but there’s another virus we’re all vulnerable to, especially during the winter – the common cold.
When it comes to weathering a strong cold, the average amount Americans spend battling symptoms varies by state, according to NiceRX. The research shows it costs Coloradans $57.35 for a common cold, for example, but Mississippians only $49.71.
NiceRX looked at the cost of products, including Tylenol Cold+Flu Severe Day/Night Caplets, Vicks VapoRub Cough Suppressant Ointment, and Robitussin Cough + Chest Congestion DM MAX Relief Liquid, as well as the cost of a doctor’s visit.
“Looking at the cost of the three products as well as the average cost of a visit to a family practice for someone with insurance, we can see which states have the highest and lowest prices for those suffering from a cold,” NiceRX shared.
According to the research, NiceRX said the most expensive state for a common cold is Massachusetts.
|Rank
|State
|Cost of Cold and Flu Tablets
|Cost of VapoRub Ointment
|Cost of Cough Syrup
|Cost of the average visit to a family practice with insurance
|Total Cost
|1
|Massachusetts
|$8.29
|$10.99
|$13.49
|$27.16
|$59.93
|2
|Colorado
|$7.69
|$10.49
|$12.59
|$26.58
|$57.35
|3
|Hawaii
|$7.49
|$9.29
|$11.69
|$27.75
|$56.22
|4
|New Jersey
|$6.49
|$8.59
|$10.59
|$29.22
|$54.89
|5
|California
|$6.49
|$8.59
|$10.59
|$28.72
|$54.39
|6
|Connecticut
|$6.49
|$8.49
|$10.59
|$28.02
|$53.59
|7
|Rhode Island
|$6.49
|$8.59
|$10.59
|$27.07
|$52.74
|8
|Maryland
|$6.49
|$8.49
|$10.59
|$26.89
|$52.46
|9
|Nevada
|$6.49
|$8.59
|$10.59
|$26.65
|$52.32
|10
|New Hampshire
|$6.49
|$8.59
|$10.59
|$26.61
|$52.28
The least expensive state for a common cold, according to NiceRX, is Arkansas. It costs $49.57 to have a cold there.
Rounding out the cheapest 10 states are – from least to most expensive – Mississippi, South Carolina, Idaho, Missouri, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kentucky, Indiana, and Iowa.