Prepare for the next supply chain shortage this Prime Day

Supply chain shortages have become the norm. In the past couple of years, we’ve seen empty shelves that used to stock toilet paper, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, chlorine tablets, soda, baby formula and more. Unfortunately, this situation may get worse before it gets better.

Day two of Prime Day may be your salvation. With deep discounts still available on many household items, such as dish soap and disinfectant wipes, you can stock up on those essential items. This way, if any new shortages plague the country in the coming months, you’ll be prepared.

Stock up on these household products today

Mrs. Meyer’s Hand Soap

Mrs. Meyer’s soap is a top choice in soap because it doesn’t use parabens, phthalates or artificial colors. The formula includes aloe vera, olive oil, essential oils, and other ingredients that have been carefully chosen because they are biodegradable. Currently, you can get this product for 35% off. Sold by Amazon. SHOP NOW

Swiffer Sweeper

This two-in-one mop works dry or wet. Also, the refills for this product are recyclable, so you can feel even better about cleaning. This starter kit includes everything you need to tackle all types of messes. Currently, you can get this set for 34% off. Sold by Amazon. SHOP NOW

All Laundry Detergent Pacs

There are 132 cleaning pacs in this two-pack of the popular unscented cleaning concentrate. These dye-free pacs are safe to use in any washing machine — even high-efficiency washers — and they are effective in any temperature. If you’d like to stock up, the detergent pacs are currently on sale for 37% off. Sold by Amazon. SHOP NOW

Ziploc Gallon Food Storage Bags

Food storage bags are essential. If you run out of them, your fish, meat, cheese, fruits and vegetables are at risk of spoiling. The triple-seal system on these bags ensures proper closure. The box contains 150 reusable bags, so you won’t have to worry about running out for a long, long time. These Ziploc storage bags are on sale for 39% off. Sold by Amazon. SHOP NOW

Lotrimin AF Athlete’s Foot Antifungal Powder

Athlete’s foot can flare up in the summer when feet are moist all day long. Lotrimin antifungal powder is one of the best products on the market for a fast cure. Lotrimin is safe for kids over two and provides quick relief for itchy, scaly patches that are caused by a common fungus. This three-pack is currently available for 30% off. Sold byAmazon. SHOP NOW

Boudreaux’s Butt Paste Diaper Rash Cream

Diaper rash is painful. Your child suffers when this condition occurs. The best treatment is to cover the area with a rash-fighting paste that soothes, protects and prevents. There are no harsh ingredients in Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, so you can give your baby the relief they need. You can get this brand on sale today for 41% off. Sold by Amazon. SHOP NOW

Febreze Fabric Spray

Febreze is the go-to option for eliminating offensive odors. It doesn’t just mask them, it truly gets rid of them. This clean-scent offering is ideal for stuffed animals, gym bags, pillows, couches and more. If you purchase during Prime Day, you can get a two-pack for 30% off.Sold by Amazon. SHOP NOW

Alka-Seltzer Extra Strength Heartburn Relief Chews

You never want to open the cabinet and find you are out of heartburn medicine. This 200-count bottle will help ensure that never happens. The assorted fruit flavors make these tablets a delicious solution to your acid indigestion. This trusted brand is on sale for 42% off today.Sold by Amazon. SHOP NOW

Babyganics Unscented Diaper Wipes

Your little one deserves the best. With these nonallergenic, unscented wipes, you can provide that. Babyganics diaper wipes are pediatrician and dermatologist tested. They are made without using sulfates, phthalates, parabens, synthetic dyes or fragrances. These wipes are currently 43% off.Sold by Amazon. SHOP NOW

Sensodyne Pronamel Toothpaste for Sensitive Teeth

If you’ve never tried Sensodyne, it is a miracle product. Individuals suffering from chronic tooth problems can alleviate most of their pain to live a better life, simply by switching to this toothpaste. This four-pack of breath-freshening, enamel-strengthening Sensodyne is available this Prime Day for 30% off.Sold byAmazonSHOP NOW

Windex Dissolve Concentrated Pods

Just drop a pod of concentrated glass cleaner into the reusable spray bottle and add warm water. By doing this, you can reduce up to 94% of plastic waste with each refill. The kit comes with everything you need: a reusable spray bottle and three pods. This earth-saving product is currently available for 33% off. Sold by Amazon. SHOP NOW

