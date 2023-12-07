Watch the full fourth Republican presidential debate only on NewsNation. View our Voter Guide to find all the information you need to make an informed choice at the polls. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder and download our app to get fact-based, unbiased news for all America.
- Report: Iranian military leaders gave green light for Hamas attack on Israel
- Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was asked if it’s time to bomb Iran
- Haley: They only respond to strength; you’ve got to punch them hard