Thief arrested after he’s found sleeping in stolen “Cannoli Mobile”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police arrested a man accused of stealing the so-called “Cannoli Mobile” from a popular Kansas City restaurant.

The man was caught sleeping in the back of the stolen van after he parked it at Fred Arbanas Golf Course, according to Jasper Mirabile, the owner of the van.

Mirabile said the guy told police he would return all of the catering supplies that were in the van at the time of the theft.

The van was stolen around 6:30 a.m. Friday from Jasper’s Restaurant & Marco Polo’s Italian Market near 103rd and State Line in Kansas City, Missouri.

Video from a ring security camera showed the thief loading things into the back of the van, Mirabile said.

Jasper Mirabile owns Jasper’s restaurant and is know for his homemade cannoli.