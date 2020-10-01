Thousands of airline workers are out of jobs after Congress fails to reach deal

ST. LOUIS – Airline industry layoffs are to begin Thursday, October 1 with congress failing to come up with a new coronavirus relief package.

American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 employees. The move by American is the first and likely the largest involuntary job cuts across the industry.

United Airlines says it will furlough more than 13,000 workers starting today as well. At stake are the jobs of close to 50,000 pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers, counter agents and other airline and airport personnel.

Southwest and Delta airlines have shed thousands of jobs through voluntary, early retirements and severance deals, but don’t plan to lay off workers immediately.

