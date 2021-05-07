Three men killed in explosion in northern Illinois

NORTH UTICA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three men are dead after police said they ignited a type of black powder substance along a bank of the Illinois River Thursday evening.

Police said early Thursday evening, they were dispatched to the area south and west of the Route 178 bridge along the river bank near Starved Rock after a reported explosion. After arriving, they found three men were killed due to injuries sustained from a blast.

Illinois State Police, Kane County Bomb Squad, and the FBI helped to determine the men ignited the black powder substance along the river bank themselves.

Autopsies have been scheduled, and more information is expected to be released Friday.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Other agencies dispatched to the area include Utica Police Department, Utica Fire-EMS Service, Illinois Conservation Police, and Illinois Crime Scene Services.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.