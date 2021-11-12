‘Tis the season for sliders! White Castle’s holiday gift guide

  • White Castle's holiday sweater lights up.
  • White Castle's coffee mug makes a great holiday gift.
  • White Castle teamed up with DGK to offer this White Castle branded skateboard.

White Castle’s 2021 holiday gift guide is here, and while the slider kings are celebrating the holidays they’re also celebrating their 100th birthday.

“Whether the Craver in your life picks up their Sliders at the drive-thru or the grocery aisle, their love of the Castle deserves a little holiday recognition,” a vice president at the 100-year-old family-owned business Jamie Richardson said. “On this year’s gift guide, you’ll find a few familiar looks alongside some brand-new, never-before-seen items!”

  1. White Castle’s Holiday Ugly Sweater
  2. White Castle Holiday Mug
  3. White Castle’s Etched Pint Glass
  4. White Castle Tumbler
  5. White Castle’s 100th Birthday Keychain
  6. White Castle’s 100th Birthday Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt
  7. White Castle’s 100th Birthday “Cravey Boat” – Gravy Boat
  8. White Castle branded boxer briefs
  9. White Castle Skateboard Decks
  10. White Castle Navy Slides

