Toddler fires gun, kills mother during Zoom video call in Florida

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WJW) -– A Florida woman was killed when her toddler shot her in the head during a Zoom call.

According to Altamonte Springs Police Department, it happened Wednesday.

A member of the Zoom call dialed 911 when the mother, Shamaya Lynn, 21, appeared to be in need of help.

The caller said that during the work-related video chat, they saw a toddler in the background and heard a noise. Lynn then fell backward and never returned to the call.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they attempted to render aid, but Lynn was fatally shot.

Investigators determined the toddler found a loaded handgun that was left unsecured in the apartment and then shot the woman.

Police said they were still investigating the incident Thursday afternoon and were working with the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office to determine whether or not any charges will be filed against the owner of the gun.