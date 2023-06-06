A band of thieves on motorcycles is said to be robbing visitors and businesses in Tijuana. (Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) – Baja California’s Attorney General Iván Carpio Sánchez is warning residents and tourists to be on the lookout for gangs on motorcycles who have been robbing people and businesses along busy streets and tourist destinations in Tijuana.

During a news conference with reporters this week, Carpio Sánchez stated the thieves are using the same “modus operandi” and it’s become apparent it’s the same group of robbers.

In recent weeks, he says restaurants frequented by visitors, shops and businesses have been robbed with the suspects riding away in their motorcycles. The thieves are also said to be robbing people who are simply walking along busy streets and intersections.

“We have a lot of developing information where the suspects spot someone with expensive watches and other items, then follow them until they pounce on their victims,” said Carpio Sánchez.

The attorney general said recently, a suspect tried to rob a bank and flee on a motorcycle only to be stopped by a police officer who happened to be in the area.

Carpio Sánchez told reporters there have been other instances when people wearing helmets enter stores and shops demanding cash.

Last week, a video on social media went viral showing motorcyclists entering a popular coffee shop south of downtown Tijuana taking money and belongings from customers and employees before speeding away on their bikes.

The director of a group of restaurant owners said they are in the process of training personnel on how to react and respond in the event they are approached by the thieves.

So far, according to Tijuana Police, no one has been hurt.