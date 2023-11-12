BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs are on their bye week, allowing players a week off to do whatever they please.

If you’re Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that means following your pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift to her Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Pictures of the two being close have surfaced, but in a viral video on Saturday, the couple can be seen becoming more intimate.

As Swift runs off the stage to her partner, Kelce embraces Swift as the two kiss with thousands of screaming fans watching.

The Chiefs return off their bye with a Monday Night Football matchup with the Eagles on Nov. 20.