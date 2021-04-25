‘Trepidation’ among House Democrats to end qualified immunity ‘disservice’ to Black Caucus pillars, Tarver says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — State Representative Curtis Tarver (D-Chicago) was not pleased to see the push to end qualified immunity for police officers stall in the statehouse last week.

Despite assurances from supporters that the measure would only punish “bad apples” in law enforcement, enough House Democrats were uncomfortable with the debate that Rep. Justin Slaughter said the caucus was “slowing down” the conversation before putting the question up for a vote on the House floor.

“Certainly, it’s disheartening for me that that’s the route that’s being taken, but I can understand,” Tarver said on Capitol Connection. “For individuals who either don’t come in contact with law enforcement in the same way that a lot of Black and Brown individuals do, or don’t know anyone who’s had those same type of interactions, I think it could be difficult for them.”

