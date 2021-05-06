Triceratops skeleton at Springfield, Mo. museum to be complete by mid-June

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Headless Henry the triceratops was brought to the Missouri Institute of Natural Science in 2013, after several years of work, the facility hopes to have the dinosaur complete by mid-June of 2021.

Henry is the largest triceratops ever found and is the only mounted dinosaur in Missouri.

The team re-building the dinosaur has intagrated 3D printing into its build. A new tactic in the dino-building world.

Adding 3D printing has decreased the time substantially to put old Henry back together.

Learn more about the process in the video above.

