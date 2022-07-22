UPDATE: Three people were killed in a shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park campground Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.

Anthony Orlando Sherwin

Krapfl said officers responding to reports of shooting found three people dead at the scene, but he did not specify how they died and has not released their identities.

He said officers searching the campground later found the body of a Nebraska man who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities identified him as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin.

The campground was evacuated in the wake of the shooting. A children’s summer camp on site called Camp Shalom said in a Facebook post that parents had been notified and that it had established a pick-up site for campers.

Camp Shalom officials said they have accounted for all campers.

Krapfl said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation announced Friday that Maquoketa Caves State Park campground was the scene of a triple homicide.

At about 6:23 a.m. this morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and DCI were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. Officers located three deceased bodies. Officers later found that a camper was unaccounted for. Following a search of the area, officers found the deceased body of Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23, west of the park. Sherwin appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and there is no danger to the public.

At this time, the Maquoketa Caves State Park is an active crime scene and is closed until further notice.

Maquoketa Caves State Park on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

EARLIER UPDATE: Camp Wyoming issued a statement on social media to inform parents that the camp is locked down due to “a shooting at the Maquoketa State Caves” and the shooter has not been taken into custody as of yet.”

Camp Wyoming said none of its camp groups were at the caves today.

Iowa State Patrol responds to Maquoketa Caves State Park on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Trae Harris, OurQuadCities.com)

Photos from the scene at Maquoketa Caves State Park.

A spokesperson at Maquoketa Caves confirmed to Local 4 News that the park is closed and the public is being asked to avoid the area while “an ongoing incident” is being investigated.

Maquoketa Caves posted on their website that “the entire park is closed until further notice.”

An “emergency situation” at Maquoketa Caves forced Camp Shalom to evacuate Friday morning, according to the camp’s social media accounts.

The camp said “all campers and staff are safe and accounted for.”

Local 4 News is on our way to the scene.