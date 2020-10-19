Tropical Storm Epsilon takes form over Central Atlantic

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 27 formed over the Central Atlantic Monday morning and strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon by 11 a.m.
There are still no watches or warnings in effect, as the storm is projected to remain away from the US coastline.
As of 11 a.m., the storm is sustaining maximum winds of 40 mph and is remaining stationary. A slow west-northwestward motion should begin Tuesday, NHC says.
LATEST STORIES:
- Illinois reports 3,113 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate slowly rises in state
- Rethinking Retirement: Top 5 big investment mistakes
- Study: Traveling on planes can mean lower risks for COVID
- Connect Illinois expanded broadband in rural Metro East; $50M more funding released
- Play sudoku and crossword puzzles here