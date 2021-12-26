Tubbs Hardware serves food and Christmas cheer to on-duty law enforcement

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement have to be away from their families to serve the community on Christmas, so Tubbs Hardware gives a little back.

Saturday morning volunteers came together to barbeque and box up meals to be delivered to on-duty law enforcement in Bossier City. Beginning at 11:00 a.m. boxes began to be picked up and sent to Bossier sheriff`s deputies, Bossier City police officers, and state troopers with the Louisiana State Police Troop G. The annual cookout has become a Christmas Day family tradition.

Don Tubbs is the owner of Tubbs Hardware in Bossier City, but he is also a former Bossier Sheriff’s Department deputy. He understands that it’s hard to be away from home on Christmas Day. Not only were they away from family but local restaurants were closed, making it difficult to find a hot meal.

“This is a small way to show how much we appreciate law enforcement officers and what they do to keep the community safe.”

Tubbs decided to start the Annual Law Enforcement Christmas Food Giveaway to help make on-duty officers’ Christmas a little brighter. The program is in its 8th year and serves everyone from patrolmen, to jailers and dispatch. This year they served 82 officers.

Local law enforcement is grateful. The meals give them a little Christmas spirit.

“To know that the public, and people like Mr. Tubbs, are grateful enough to recognize that and provide us with Christmas meals on Christmas day, we are extremely grateful,” Sgt. Tony Vandagriff said.

Last year they served over 100 meals. ***Sherley Boursiquot contributed to this article.