Twitter blocked Missouri Rep. Hartzler for ‘violating rules’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo. is tweeting again Monday evening after the social media company temporarily locked her account earlier in the day.

The action came after Hartzler tweeted “women’s sports are for women, not men pretending to be women,” along with a campaign ad from her campaign account, not her congressional account.

The sentence is the tagline from an ad titled “Coach” that Hartzler began running earlier this month. The ad is also featured on her campaign site.

It shows a swimmer for the University of Pennsylvania. After swimming with the men’s team, Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, now swims on the women’s team.

“Some people are afraid to talk about it. Not me. I’m Vicky Hartzler. I ran and coached girl’s track, and I won’t look away while woke liberals destroy women’s sports,” Hartzler said in the ad.

While Hartzler isn’t afraid to talk about it, Twitter apparently didn’t want to hear it.

Hartzler’s campaign manager tweeted a screenshot of the notification Hartzler received locking her out of the account. It included the following warning.

“Hi Vicky Hartzler, Your account, @VickyHartzlerMO has been locked for violating the Twitter Rules. Specifically for: Violating our rules against hateful conduct,” the warning from Twitter said.

Twitter’s Rules state that users may not promote violence against, threaten. or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease.

“Vladimir Putin is a murderous psychopath who invaded a sovereign nation causing death and destruction, and is currently allowed to tweet. Yet, Twitter believes the bigger threat is a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee saying women’s sports are for women. It’s shameful, utterly ridiculous, and a horrible abuse of censorship by big tech giants to stifle free speech,” Hartzler’s campaign said in a statement.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for information about how long the Missouri Representative was locked out of her account, or exactly why twitter made the decision.

But, according to an email sent to the campaign from Twitter, Hartzler must delete the tweet and wait twelve hours before Twitter will allow the account to tweet, retweet, follow or like posts on Twitter again.

Hartzler’s campaign said she will not delete the tweet, but it no longer appears on @VickyHartzlerMo, and she was allowed to tweet around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

This isn’t Hartzler’s first stance against the LGBTQ+ community. She is running as a conservative and has been opposed to expanding rights, and other issues for LGBTQ+ people during her time in office.

Hartzler is running for Sen. Roy Blunt’s (R-Mo.) seat. It’s a crowded primary which also includes former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and State Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Hartzler is the only woman in the race.