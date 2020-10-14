Two Texans launch “Kind Like Kayla” in memory of a friend who dies of breast cancer

"However far that initiative goes, I think is noble, and I know it would bring Kayla great joy to see other people helped."

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – We continue to tell stories of Breast Cancer Awareness all month-long. This week, meet Kayla Jean Knox. She lost her battle with the disease in June of this year.

It has been nearly four months without “Kind Kayla.” After valiantly fighting metastatic breast cancer for over two years, Kayla Jean Knox leaves behind a “Kindness Konfetti” trail of her legacy.

“You know, Kayla never really needed to hear anything from me except, ‘I love you.’ So I love you Kayla Jean,” said mother, Deana Boyd. “Our moments were short lived – where she was determined or deemed cancer free. And so, I think that’s certainly the most disappointing thing. You know, you hope. You hope.”

Friends and family say her two children are living testiments to her character, and Kayla’s kindness and strong faith lives on through them.

“She truly was unique, and now looking back, I can see things from even when she was a young girl. She’s just always made me better.” explained Boyd.

Kayla’s best friend, Ellen Smith, says it is Kayla’s unconditional support that she misses most. To honor her late best friend, she launched the “Kind Like Kayla” movement on Facebook with another friend, Heather Valenzuela. They are asking everyone to bless people with random acts of kindness, and to visit their website, where you can purchase merchandise through the “Kind Like Kayla” shop.

“We’re selling t-shirts, cups, bags and all kinds of merchandise that not only honors Kayla, but also is a reminder for people to seek out early detection.”

All proceeds will benefit Pink the Basin and other local organizations that bring awareness to breast cancer. The “Kind Like Kayla” movement will kick-off on Kayla’s 38th birthday, October 13th, and continue through World Kindness Day on November 13th.

“However far that initiative goes, I think is noble, and I know it would bring Kayla great joy to see other people helped.” said Boyd.