Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson linked to fifth murder in Memphis

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. – Two murder suspects who were captured last week in South Carolina have been linked to an additional fifth murder in Tennessee.

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson have now been linked to a murder that occurred in Memphis, Tennessee on May 17, 2021, however, no charges have been filed yet. The crime occurred around 2:00 am on a Monday. Deputies say they are working to obtain more information and will release details when it’s available.

Terry prompted a manhunt and was caught after seven days on the run in South Carolina in what turned into a multi-state and multi-agency operation. Terry is connected to at least four murders between South Carolina and Missouri.

Terry allegedly began his murderous rampage, along with his girlfriend Adrienne Simpson, on May 2 in York, South Carolina. Thomas Hardin, a trans woman, and reported to be once romantically involved with Terry, was murdered.

On May 15, Terry and Simpson drove to St. Louis County, where Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev were killed. On May 20, authorities in South Carolina found the body of Simpson’s husband, Eugene, also believed to be murdered by Tyler Terry.

Terry was on the run since May 17 when he and Adrienne Simpson fled a traffic stop in Chester County. The high-speed chase ended in a crash near Lewisville High School. Simpson, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested. Terry escaped.