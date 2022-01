KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 21: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures to the fans after a fourth quarter interception against the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is expected to play in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Honey Badger went down during the first quarter of last Sunday’s game after an attempt to take down Bills quarterback Josh Allen and colliding with a teammate.

He exited the game and did not return as suffered a concussion.