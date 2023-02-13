BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Eight people were struck by a U-Haul truck in a chaotic attack that spanned several blocks in Brooklyn Monday morning, according to NYPD and FDNY officials.

The truck driver hit several people near Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in Bay Ridge and kept going before hitting a cyclist at around 10:30 a.m., law enforcement sources said. The driver struck more pedestrians near Fourth Avenue and 75th Street, sources said.

Two victims were listed in critical condition, two were in serious condition and four people suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY. Seven of the victims were civilians and one was a police officer who was injured while trying to stop the suspect.

NYPD officers cornered the driver and a police car hit the truck, sources said. The driver was taken into custody, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. The identity of the driver has not been made public.

During a news briefing, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said investigators were processing a total of seven different crime scenes.

“At this time, we have no indication that there is any terrorism involvement in this incident,” but the NYPD will continue to investigate, Sewell added.

AIR11 was over the scene where the NYPD vehicle stopped the truck. The U-Haul was parked on the sidewalk as NYPD officers and a K-9 unit inspected the truck.

Mayor Eric Adams has been briefed on the incident, according to his spokesperson.

“While the suspect is in custody, the NYPD is still investigating. There are no additional credible threats at this time,” City Hall spokesman Fabien Levy said in a tweet.

New York City Councilman Justin Brannan said several of the victims were badly injured.

“A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured,” Brannan said in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.

