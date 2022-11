FILE – A Christmas tree is mounted on the West Lawn at the U.S. Capitol.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An enduring holiday tradition continues as the People’s Tree arrives in our nation’s capitol this Friday.

For more than five decades, the U.S. Forestry Service has selected a Christmas tree for display on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

This year’s tree was harvested from the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina. The tree goes on a weeks-long tour to the Capitol building.

You can track the tree on its journey to Washington D.C. at CapitolTreeTracker.com.