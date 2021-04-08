U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger calls for Rep. Matt Gaetz to resign amid sex trafficking probe

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference being held in the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – An associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz is working toward a plea deal with federal prosecutors investigating a sex trafficking operation, potentially escalating the legal and political jeopardy facing the Florida congressman.

The controversy now has at least one Republican member of Congress, Illinois U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, calling for Gaetz to resign.

The revelation that Gaetz’s political ally Joel Greenberg is seeking to strike a plea deal with investigators came during a hearing Thursday at federal court in Orlando. It is a significant step in the case and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Gaetz. A lawyer for Greenberg said after the hearing, “I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today.” Gaetz has denied any wrongdoing.

