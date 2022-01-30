Union Station hosts light show

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Chiefs and Union Station are pulling out all the stops ahead of tomorrow’s historic AFC Championship game, right here in KC!

More than 180 drones filling the night sky, in what took Image engineering hours and hours to put together.

“I’ve never seen anything like that, the future of fireworks probably,” said one Chiefs fan.

The one of a kind display happening over and adjacent to the iconic building that is Union Station.

“It’s the visual voice of Kansas City. That’s Union Station. The Kansas City Chiefs and Union Station have been inexplicably tied,” said George Guastello II, CEO of Union Station.



The show took more than 80 hours to create, and the engineers said everything had to be perfect from the wind, to the satellites and everything in between.



“Today our show was flawless from a technical standpoint. All the drones took off, they did their job and they all landed perfectly without any incident,” Joe Suehle, Founder of Image Engineering said.



The show is one of the first of it’s kind here, and all for you Chiefs Kingdom.

“We know the incredible sense of pride that this town has for their football team and the Chiefs, and we want to make sure that as the Chiefs get ready take on their opponent tomorrow, we just want to pump up the fanbase here and know that we’re all in this together. We want to put on an incredible show, we want to put visuals out there to get people fired up,” Suehle said.



Union Station plans on having multiple light shows if they win. One after the game and another in 2 weeks for Super Bowl Sunday.