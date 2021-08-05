UnityPoint Health requires all staff to be vaccinated by Nov. 1

WEST DES MOINES, IA (WMBD) – By the first of November, all staff at UnityPoint Health facilities must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We remain incredibly grateful to our health care providers, who have seen the devastation of COVID-19 up close and personal over the past 18 months,” said Clay Holderman, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health. “After thoughtful consideration, we believe this vaccination requirement will help keep our team members, patients, and communities as healthy as possible, so we can focus on what we do best—delivering exceptional care to those we serve.”

Regardless of whether they provide direct patient care or not, all employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. If they choose not to become vaccinated, they will be subjected to voluntary resignation or termination, according to a press release.

Team members can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons, which is consistent with the health system’s practice for other required vaccines. Additionally, while pregnant team members will be strongly encouraged to get vaccinated, a temporary deferral will be available.