UPDATE: Name of deceased pilot in Taylor County plane crash released

UPDATE (1/29/2020 11:55 a.m.):

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Taylor County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police has released the name of the deceased pilot of the plane that crashed in Taylor County on Monday.

According to state police, the man has been identified as Thomas Kaye, 67, of Haydenville, Massachusetts. Kaye was a neurosurgeon at Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts, until he retired in 2018, according to a spokesman at the medical center.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office believes Kaye has just purchased the plane and was flying it home when the accident occurred.

UPDATE (1/28/20 2:20 p.m.):

New information is available in a plane crash Jan. 27 in Taylor County that killed one person.

The plane involved is an Aeropro CZ A220 registered to Rollison Light Sport Aircraft, Inc., which is based out of Bloomfield, Indiana. The registration number is N214K. This is a two-seat, single-engine propeller airplane that is typically used for recreational purposes.

Investigators on scene Tuesday in Taylor County

Federal officials are on scene to determine what happened in the crash and why, according to Adam Gerhardt, an air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.

One of the key pieces of the investigation involves determining if the four corners of the plane, the right and left wings, the nose and the tail, are at the accident site. Investigators are looking at the plane itself, the engine, the pilot and any challenges the pilot may have encountered and weather conditions at the time.

Investigators are working to determine what the weather conditions were like across the area to understand what the pilot encountered when the plane crashed.

According to Gerhardt, the plane left Indiana and made a refueling stop at the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport. The plane was then continuing on toward the Massachusetts area, although Gerhardt said it is uncertain which airport the pilot was flying to.

The plane’s direction of travel at the time of the crash is still under review, according to Gerhardt.

An investigator from the NTSB on site Tuesday in Taylor County

The plane was not equipped with a black box, and Gerhardt said it is not required to be. Investigators are looking for non-volatile memory, such as an iPad or GPS device, that could contain relevant data.

The NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration will be on site for about three to five days. A recovery crew will take the airplane to Springfield, Tennessee to continue the investigation, Gerhardt said.

A preliminary report will be released in about 10 days. A final report will take between 12 and 18 months and will include the full factual and analysis and probable cause for the crash, according to Gerhardt.

The FAA is on site to assist the NTSB, with a focus on what regulatory items applied to the plane and to the flight. If there are any urgent safety recommendations, the two agencies can make any needed changes, said Gerhardt.

Gerhardt added that the whole reason for being on site is to prevent future accidents.

UPDATE (1/27/2020 4:00 p.m.):

Officials have released additional details about the aircraft accident that resulted in one person’s death on Monday afternoon.

West Virginia State Police said the aircraft involved was an Aero-Pro-CZ Model A-220, a small two-seater airplane. The airplane crashed just before 1 p.m. and burst into flames, melting the fuselage of the plane, according to troopers.

The Marion County Coroner said they have received permission from federal authorities to remove the body from wreckage.

UPDATE (1/27/2020 3:35 p.m.):

Harrison/Taylor County 911 officials have confirmed that at least one person has died as a result of Monday afternoon’s aircraft accident.

No other information regarding this incident, or the person’s identity has been released at this time. West Virginia State Police is investigating.

UPDATE (1/27/2020 3:00 p.m.)

Officials on scene of the downed aircraft in Taylor County have said one person was believed to have been on board the aircraft at the time of the incident.

Officials are using a drone as a part of the investigation of the incident, which took place over a wooded area, near two homes. Officials also believe there was one person on board the plane when the incident occurred. West Virginia State Police have secured the scene around the wreckage.

There is no word on the identity of the person involved or the cause of the accident.

Emergency crews in the wooded area near Delaney Lane

Drone being used by crews on scene

Marion County Coroner on scene

ORIGINAL (1/27/2020 2:00 p.m.)

Multiple agencies have responded to a reported aircraft accident in Taylor County, near the Marion County Line, according to 911 officials.

Harrison County 911 officials said the incident occurred near Delaney Lane in Taylor County just before 1 p.m. on Monday. Delaney Lane is off of Route 310, near Valley Falls State Park.

The Grafton Fire Department, Taylor County EMS, West Virginia State Police, the Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the medical examiner and the Winfield District and Bunner Ridge volunteer fire departments have all been called to the scene.

Harrison County 911 officials said the only information available at this time is that an aircraft is down. It is not known at this time what type of aircraft is involved in this incident.

