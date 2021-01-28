US secures indictment against Oath Keeper members over plot to storm US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 17: National Guard soldiers secure a gate to the east front of the U.S. Capitol on the morning of January 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation’s capital and in all 50 states. According to reports, as many as 25,000 National Guard soldiers will be guarding the city as preparations are made for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th U.S. President. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The United States has secured an indictment against three members of the far-right “Oath Keepers” militia, charging they conspired to storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

The Department of Justice characterized the Oath Keepers as a “paramilitary organization focused on recruitment of current and former military, law enforcement, and first responder personnel.”

Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, and Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, both of Champaign County, Ohio; and Thomas Caldwell, 65, of Clarke County, Virginia, were indicted on charges of conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds.

The indictment alleges Watkins, Crowl and Caldwell conspired as far back as November to obstruct Congress – a charge that can carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The case against the three Oath Keepers is the first of its kind so far as the FBI combs through more than 200,000 videos and photos to investigate people who took part in the siege.

To date, more than 135 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 breach by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, which left five people dead and sent members of Congress rushing to safety.

The trio were previously charged by criminal complaint, and all three were ordered detained after magistrate judges ruled they posed a danger to the community and should be held without bond.

Watkins and Crowl were arrested on Jan. 18; Caldwell was arrested on Jan. 19.

Watkins, Crowl, and Caldwell are all affiliated with the Oath Keepers, while Watkins and Crowl are also members of the Ohio State Regular Militia. Watkins claimed to be a commanding officer within the Ohio State Regular Militia in a social media post, according to the Department of Justice.

The amended complaint against the three Oath Keepers, which was made public earlier this month, disclosed they had exchanged multiple messages before and during the riot at the Capitol to coordinate their efforts.

In one example, the FBI said Caldwell had received a message from an unknown person while he was inside the Capitol that read: “All members are in the tunnels under capital seal them in. Turn on gas.”

In a social media post on Jan. 2, 2021, Caldwell said, “It begins for real Jan 5 and 6 on Washington D.C. when we mobilize in the streets. Let them try to certify some crud on capitol hill with a million or more patriots in the streets. This kettle is set to boil…”

‘ABLE BODIED PATRIOTS’

The 22-page indictment made public on Wednesday revealed more details about the plans the three allegedly made to travel to Washington on Jan. 6.

In one message from Dec. 29, Watkins told Crowl she planned to head to Washington on Jan. 6.

“What’s going on on the 6th?” Crowl asked.

“Trump wants all able bodied Patriots to come,” she replied.

“If Trump activates the Insurrection Act, I’d hate to miss it,” he said.

The indictment also suggests that members of the Oath Keepers chapter in North Carolina and other states were also planning to head to Washington.

In one message, Caldwell said he expected “40+ people coming from N.C.”

Later, according to prosecutors, Watkins and Crowl arrived at the Capitol with communication devices, reinforced vests, camouflage helmets and goggles. They “forcibly” entered the Capitol “with a line of individuals wearing Oath Keeper clothing, patches, and insignia,” the indictment alleges.

Communicating on a walkie talkie app called Zello, an unknown man told Watkins: “You are executing citizen’s arrest. Arrest this assembly, we have probable cause for acts of treason, election fraud.”

Many of the rioters documented their crimes on social media, making it easier for the FBI to track people down, and making it potentially harder to defend themselves against criminal charges.

The three documented their participation and whereabouts in or around the U.S. Capitol on social media, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors on Wednesday night filed charging documents known as criminal informations against at least three other defendants in the Capitol riot, a step typically taken ahead of a guilty plea.

In one of those cases, investigators were able to track down the suspect – a self-professed white supremacist – who was already on probation and wore his GPS ankle monitor to the Capitol.

Reuters’ Sarah N. Lynch contributed to this report