Vegan who died of COVID eventually begged for a vaccine

Worcestershire, England – A vegan man who did not want a COVID vaccine because it was tested on animals has died from the virus at the young age of 54-years-old. Glynn Steel’s wife tells The Sun that his last words were, “I wish I’d had the vaccine.”

Steel thought he had a cold but it got worse over time. He tested positive for COVID on October 27. His heath deteriorated rapidly and his wife Emma called an ambulance to take him to the hospital on November 2. There were none available so she had to take him to the hospital herself.

After being placed into intensive care Steel wasn’t getting better. Doctors then put him into a coma. Within just a week he slipped away. He died at the hospital on November 16.

Now Emma, 50, who is vaccinated says she is facing “an empty future alone.” She is asking everyone to get vaccinated.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral arrangements.

