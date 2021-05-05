Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Rhode Island today

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to pay a visit to Rhode Island on Wednesday.

She’ll be joined by U.S. Commerce Secretary and former Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo.

Harris is expected to arrive at T.F. Green International Airport Wednesday morning. From there, she will take part in the following events:

At 1 p.m. , Harris will participate in an event featuring small businesses focused on social impact.

At 2:05 p.m., The vice president will participate in a women-led small business roundtable along with Raimondo.

At 4:55 p.m., Harris will depart Rhode Island for Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, Raimondo toured the General Dynamics Electric Boat facility in Groton, Conn., along with U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. She said job training and apprenticeships will be critical in restoring the country’s economy, noting how Biden’s jobs package includes a $48 billion investment in workforce development.

Members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation are expected to be on hand to greet Harris and Raimondo, and current Gov. Dan McKee said he will be meeting with them at some point.

This isn’t the first time a vice president has made a stop in Rhode Island, whether they were still on the campaign trail or visited after taking office.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden visited the Ocean State in the Spring of 2016 to support Raimondo’s Rhode Works Bill, stopping to examine the East Shore Expressway up close.

Other past vice presidents who made visits to Rhode Island include Mike Pence, Al Gore, Dick Cheney, Dan Quayle, George Bush, and Walter Mondale.