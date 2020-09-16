VIDEO: Alligator spotted outside Gulf Shores home on Plash Island

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PLASH ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — In a video shared to WKRG News 5, an alligator can be spotted in the floodwaters outside a home on Plash Island in Gulf Shores.

In the video from Tina Bennett, a 10- to 12- foot alligator swims through the waters surging outside a residence after Hurricane Sally’s landfall.

WKRG Meteorologist Thomas Geboy urges residents shelter in place until flood waters recede due to the displaced wildlife and the downed power lines.

