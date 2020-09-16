PLASH ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — In a video shared to WKRG News 5, an alligator can be spotted in the floodwaters outside a home on Plash Island in Gulf Shores.
In the video from Tina Bennett, a 10- to 12- foot alligator swims through the waters surging outside a residence after Hurricane Sally’s landfall.
WKRG Meteorologist Thomas Geboy urges residents shelter in place until flood waters recede due to the displaced wildlife and the downed power lines.
Safely send your photos and videos to news5@wkrg.com.
LATEST STORIES
- LIVE: Pres. Trump to hold news briefing at White House
- Missouri to receive nearly 3 million rapid COVID tests; work on plan for vaccine distribution
- Pressure to produce vaccine heightens tensions on Capitol Hill
- VIDEO: Alligator spotted outside Gulf Shores home on Plash Island
- Cardinals Manager Mike Schildt serving a one-game suspension for ‘benches-clearing incident’