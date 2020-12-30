Video of Branson event shows lack of social distancing, face coverings

BRANSON, Mo. — Videos of a large indoor student experience from Branson are going around on social media. The video shows hundreds of people inside the Branson Convention Center, most of those in attendance are not wearing face masks.

The video is a concert by Lecrae, an artist, and filmed by one of the attendees on Instagram.

The event, Extreme Winter, reopened on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m. with a sermon from a special guest, football star Tim Tebow.

Grace Daniels, an attendant of the sermon, said she was not afraid to be at Extreme Winter.

“I think the precautions they’re taking are very good, and we try to follow that as best as we can, but we’re not fearful of COVID,” said Daniels. “We have a greater God on our side.”

Extreme Winter’s website states groups will be seated in small pods with six feet of distance from other groups and masks will be mandatory when not seated.

Below is a quote from Branson’s masking ordinance:

“It is unlawful for any person operating a public space to allow any person in the public space who is not wearing a face-covering unless that person is exempted from it.” Branson masking ordinance

Some exemptions include hearing impaired or a medical condition impacted by a face covering.

Andrew Dunn, other attendants to the Branson event, felt almost the same as Daniels about how Extreme Winter was handling COVID-19 precautions.

“I feel pretty comfortable here,” said Dunn.

Brylee Williams said COVID-19 precautions are being followed at Extreme Winter.

“Especially when you have like masks and you’re sitting with the people in your group that you’re around anyway, so I think it was safe,” said Williams.

Bailey Hinrichs, a member of the Courageous Church in Springfield, said the event is worth the risk.

“Like we always take a risk when we go outside, but I mean we feel God in this place and I feel like we need to be here,” said Hinrichs.

The organizers of the event and city officials were asked for interviews, but both declined.

The Health Department said it hadn’t heard about the event.

Though the video shows many not wearing masks, there is no confirmation on if those people in the video met exemption requirements that the ordinance states.