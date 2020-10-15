Video shows fake agents who burst into Memphis apartment, sparking gunfire, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Memphis Police are circulating a video of two masked, armed men who identified themselves as fugitive agents before forcing their way into an apartment.

Residents at the Emerald Park Apartments in Hickory Hill were awakened Monday by a man who knocked at their door and windows while pointing a handgun and announcing, “Fugitive squad!” The footage shows a second man walking out of sight of the camera before several gunshots can be heard.

The men forced their way into the residence, but were quickly turned away when someone inside opened fire, police said.

Both men were wearing bullet-resistant vests, police said. One had the label “Fugitive Recovery Agent.”

Memphis Police said the agents were “fake.” They never identified themselves as police officers or sheriff’s deputies.