CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia woman is accused of having sexual relations with underage twin brothers, according to court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ashleigh Watts, of Chesapeake, is facing three counts of indecency with a minor.

Court documents detail an almost eight-month relationship Watts is accused of having with teens who lived across the street.

It’s after an anonymous tip called into the Chesapeake Police Feb. 22, reporting an inappropriate relationship between Watts and the twin brothers.

In court documents, Watts’ husband said he found his wife on the couch topless with one of the boys. He told the officer the teen was “pretending to be asleep.”

The teen told his parents he went over to smoke marijuana and he “chilled until he fell asleep on the couch.”

The boy’s parents told police the teen confided in a neighbor. The 15-year-old said he had been having sex with Watts since June 2022.

He told the neighbor the two were in love. The 15-year-old said when he turned 17, Watts would leave her husband and they would get married.

In July, months after the relationship was revealed, the boy was reported as a runaway from Chesapeake.

About 20 days later, police found him at Watts’ home. The documents said officers removed a mattress in an upstairs bedroom and saw him hiding in a small space.

She was charged on July 26, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The criminal complaint said the other brother told a Chesapeake detective Watts would invite him to her house when she had weed. They would smoke together.

He also told the detective Watts would inappropriately touch him.

Court documents show the two families had an “open door” rule and were close since Watts had a son who was about the same age as the twins.

10 On Your Side reached out to Watts’ attorney. He has yet to respond.

Watts is due in court for indecency with a minor charge in October.

The teens’ parents and Watts’ husband filed protective orders against her.

The protective order affidavit filed by her husband describes large amounts of cash, marijuana and a prepaid cell phone found after her arrest.