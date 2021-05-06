Virtual laughs coming to Kansas City Big Slick hosted by Paul Rudd

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Everyone can get in on the Big Slick fun this year.

Instead of enjoying a Royals game at Kauffman Stadium or hosting thousands of people at T-Mobile Center, the Big Slick is heading to a small screen near you.

Organizers are producing the Big Slick Virtually Talented Show. It will feature all your favorite faces, including hometown hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Eric Stonestreet and David Koechner, plus dozens of their famous friends.

The show will premiere on Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. It’s free for everyone to watch on Big Slick’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

If you’d rather enjoy the fun with your friends, Big Slick is also partnering with Made in KC. The local retailer is selling 10-person watch party packs to small groups. The packs include liquor, wine, beer, snacks, a carrying tote, barware and photo heads of the hosts. The party packs can be ordered through Tuesday, June 8.

Money raised helps fund pediatric medical research at Children’s Mercy.

The event was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of a huge party, organizers held a 10-day online fundraiser.

Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd and Jason Sudeikis founded Big Slick in 2010 as a celebrity poker tournament, party, and fundraiser for Children’s Mercy Hospital. The event has raised millions of dollars for the hospital over the past decade.