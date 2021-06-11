Voila! Just like that, app turns your photo into a cartoon

DENVER (KDVR) – Another photo app is taking social media by storm. It’s called “Voila.”

Voila is an app that uses artificial intelligence to turn your photo into different 3D cartoon versions.

The app is pretty simple to use. It allows you to select a photo from your photo library or to take one directly from the app. After you choose the photo, it takes only a few seconds of waiting before it turns your picture into a work of art.

This is awesome, and WAAAAY cheaper than Botox 😂😂 the most animated show on tv! @channel2kwgn @katieorth @KenClarkTV pic.twitter.com/jaBvWY4qbX — Chris Parente (@chrisparente) June 11, 2021

In 2019, FaceApp, another AI app, went viral, and a lot of people were concerned about the safety of using the technology.

People raised fears on Twitter and other social media sites that, on iPhones, FaceApp would be able to see and upload all your photos, including screenshots with sensitive financial or health information or photos of kids with the names of their schools in the background, though that wasn’t actually true.

The 2 Crew … just wants to be 🎶part of your world 🎶 😂😂 we’re always a little “animated” on @channel2kwgn @katieorth @KenClarkTV pic.twitter.com/0pBRhOBsQf — Chris Parente (@chrisparente) June 11, 2021

So far, no apparent safety concerns associated with Voila have been raised.

You can find the free app in the app store by searching “Voila AI Artist.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.